Well it's about time, Gwyneth Paltrow!

The actress-turned-lifestyle guru took to Instagram with a sweet birthday message for Brad Falchuk on Wednesday, marking one of the only times the Glee co-creator has popped up on Paltrow's social media.

"Happy birthday, handsome," Gwyneth captioned a blurry, yet adorable, selfie of the pair.

Gwyneth and Brad, who met in 2010 when she co-starred on the Fox series, have been romantically linked since 2014, though they rarely ever talk about their relationship publicly. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Falchuk made a rare cameo in a collage shared by his ladylove paying tribute to all the special people in her life.