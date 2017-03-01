Well it's about time, Gwyneth Paltrow!
The actress-turned-lifestyle guru took to Instagram with a sweet birthday message for Brad Falchuk on Wednesday, marking one of the only times the Glee co-creator has popped up on Paltrow's social media.
"Happy birthday, handsome," Gwyneth captioned a blurry, yet adorable, selfie of the pair.
Gwyneth and Brad, who met in 2010 when she co-starred on the Fox series, have been romantically linked since 2014, though they rarely ever talk about their relationship publicly. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Falchuk made a rare cameo in a collage shared by his ladylove paying tribute to all the special people in her life.
"I could not be more grateful for these people and those not pictured who bring love and laughs and heart to my life," Paltrow wrote, tagging Falchuk, mom Blythe Danner, a few close girlfriends and ex-husband Chris Martin.
Since Paltrow and the Coldplayfrontman split in 2014, she's remained extremely close with the father of her two children, 12-year-old Apple Martin and 10-year-old Moses Martin. Talking to InStyle magazine for their February issue, Paltrow explained of their ability to remain amicable, "He's at my house every single day. We have our own lives but we still have our family life."
"To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I'm not his wife," she added. "I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce."
What makes Gwyneth and Brad's relationship work so well? Perhaps it's because like Paltrow, he shares an unconventional bond to ex Suzanne Bukinik, who he shares two kids with. "[Brad] has his own version of it, his own family where it's not a couple but it's a family," she revealed.