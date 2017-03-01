We Can't Stop Watching Bruno Mars' Epic Dance Moves in "That's What I Like" Music Video

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nicki Minaj

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mr. T, Simone Biles, DWTS

Dancing With the Stars Season 24 Cast Revealed

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, 2017 Grammys, Couples

Swoon! Tim McGraw Talks Recording for the First Time With Faith Hill: "She's the Light of Our Whole Family's Life"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Today we don't feel like doing anything except watching Bruno Mars' new music video.

After much anticipation, the Grammy winner released the official music video for "That's What I Like."

"Cool jewel be shining so bright / Strawberry champagne all night," Bruno sings in the ridciulousy catchy song. "Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like." 

Loyal fans know the track from his critically-acclaimed album 24K Magic. At the same time, music fans may remember the song from Bruno's 2017 Grammys performance just last month.

The music video release comes at an exciting time for the singer who is preparing for a big Sunday night at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Bruno Mars

Instagram

Not only will he perform one of his biggest hits, the songwriter and producer will receive the highly coveted Innovator Award inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Recently, Bruno opened up about his new album that turned out to be his first since 2012. After months of dedication, the singer believed that he created some of his best work.

"As soon as you put this album on, you're going to be taken for a ride," he shared with Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. "This album is the best album I've ever done. Out of all three of them this is the one!"

Lucky for fans, Bruno will be hitting the road this summer as he travels to more than 45 cities in the United States and Canada.

He kicks off the North American leg of the tour on July 15th in Las Vegas before culminating the experience with four shows at The Forum.

Something tells us we're going to "Treasure" these shows.

TAGS/ Bruno Mars , Music , Music Videos , Celebrities , YouTube , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again