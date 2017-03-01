Today we don't feel like doing anything except watching Bruno Mars' new music video.

After much anticipation, the Grammy winner released the official music video for "That's What I Like."

"Cool jewel be shining so bright / Strawberry champagne all night," Bruno sings in the ridciulousy catchy song. "Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like."

Loyal fans know the track from his critically-acclaimed album 24K Magic. At the same time, music fans may remember the song from Bruno's 2017 Grammys performance just last month.

The music video release comes at an exciting time for the singer who is preparing for a big Sunday night at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.