Not only will he perform one of his biggest hits, the songwriter and producer will receive the highly coveted Innovator Award inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Recently, Bruno opened up about his new album that turned out to be his first since 2012. After months of dedication, the singer believed that he created some of his best work.
"As soon as you put this album on, you're going to be taken for a ride," he shared with Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. "This album is the best album I've ever done. Out of all three of them this is the one!"
Lucky for fans, Bruno will be hitting the road this summer as he travels to more than 45 cities in the United States and Canada.
He kicks off the North American leg of the tour on July 15th in Las Vegas before culminating the experience with four shows at The Forum.
Something tells us we're going to "Treasure" these shows.
