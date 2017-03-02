Endless Lessons on How to Dress Like a French Girl, Right This Way

by Raleigh Burgan |

ESC: Paris Fashion Week, Street Style

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Endless outfit inspiration lives here.

You know we love a good celeb look as much as the next person (if not more), but the epic ensembles from mere mortals on the streets of Paris Fashion Week are, frankly, undeniable. For every passerby a new lesson can be learned, and because of that very reason we've thrown together a gallery of our favorite street style ensembles.

Where else can you witness a crossbody bag being used as a belt? Or truly understand just how right it is to throw a turtleneck underneath any top? All those style tips and more await you, right this way.

Photos

Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

