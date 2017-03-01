Angelina Jolie Is Absolutely Stunning in Sexy New Fragrance Ad for Geurlain

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nicki Minaj

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mr. T, Simone Biles, DWTS

Dancing With the Stars Season 24 Cast Revealed

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Favorite Celebrity Vacation Spots

Will Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Get Back Together? Watch for all the Scoop on Their Breakup!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Angelina Jolie is bringing her timeless beauty to the fragrance world. 

The actress and human rights activist stars in the campaign for Geurlain's newest fragrance, Mon Guerlain. In a picturesque video dubbed "Notes of a Woman," Jolie appears in a creme-colored robe, an off-the-shoulder sun dress and black and white pajamas as she wanders through a lavish home reading lines and getting ready for an event. 

Angelina is also shown walking through the countryside in Provence, France, taking in the sights, before slipping into a glamorous black lace gown and departing down a spiral staircase. Not before spritzing on a splash of Mon Guerlian, of course. 

The A-lister's many tattoos across her back and shoulders are also clearly visible throughout the one-minute campaign, which was shot last September.

Photos

Angelina Jolie's Best Roles

Angelina Jolie, Guerlain

Guerlain

Guerlian describes the scent as a "fragrance for women who defy categorization, who embrace all that life brings and all sides of themselves, who are comfortable in their own skin and whose guiding spirit is to be true to themselves and to live a life of use to others."

For Angelina, who partnered with the luxury fragrance line because her mother used to wear their perfume, she describes Mon Guerlain as her "invisible tattoo."

And to add a charitable twist to Jolie's latest spotlight-grabbing moment, she'll be donating all proceeds from the campaign to a worthy cause.

Watch Angelina's sensual ad for yourself and prepare to fall in love!

TAGS/ Angelina Jolie , Fragrances , , Perfumes , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again