What do Katy Perry, Adam Sandler and Will Smith all have in common? Besides being A-list celebrities, they all probably have some really angry dry cleaners. Hopefully slime doesn't stain!

Nickelodeon's 30th Kids' Choice Awards is coming up, this year hosted by none other than John Cena, and we are getting orange-carpet ready. But while the fashion before the awards ceremony is always fun, the real treat is watching the same stylish stars get totally drenched in green goop. Let the sliming begin!

Can't wait for the awards show? No worries - we've gotcha covered! We've compiled some of the best celeb slimes of all time.

Click through to see stars like Fifth HarmonySnoop Dogg, and Taylor Lautner get slime-soaked. Going green never looked so messy.