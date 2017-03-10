Nickelodeon
What do Katy Perry, Adam Sandler and Will Smith all have in common? Besides being A-list celebrities, they all probably have some really angry dry cleaners. Hopefully slime doesn't stain!
Nickelodeon's 30th Kids' Choice Awards is coming up, this year hosted by none other than John Cena, and we are getting orange-carpet ready. But while the fashion before the awards ceremony is always fun, the real treat is watching the same stylish stars get totally drenched in green goop. Let the sliming begin!
Can't wait for the awards show? No worries - we've gotcha covered! We've compiled some of the best celeb slimes of all time.
Click through to see stars like Fifth HarmonySnoop Dogg, and Taylor Lautner get slime-soaked. Going green never looked so messy.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Be on the lookout for stars like Demi Lovato, Little Mix and Chris Pratt, in addition to appearances from the stellar nominees, like Zendaya, Chris Evans, and Maroon 5!
This year, there are 28 different categories receiving awards! Some of the categories include "Favorite Butt-Kicker" and "Most Wanted Pet" - no word on whether we can expect Dory from Finding Dory to appear in the flesh, but we'll keep our eyes open for a fishbowl in the audience.
Little Mix, Camila Cabello, and Machine Gun Kelly are all slated to perform, finishing out the star-studded lineup.
The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards will be held live on Saturday, March 11th, at the University of Southern California's Galen Center in Los Angeles. WWE Smackdown superstar (and easily one of the best memes of the last year), John Cena, will be hosting, so you won't want to miss this. Catch the whole thing on Nickelodeon at 8pm EST/5pm PST.