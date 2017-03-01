Children?s Hospital Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian West is starting off a new month by giving back.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to Children's Hospital Los Angeles Wednesday morning to help kick off the second annual Make March Matter campaign.
During the kick-off event, the reality star and businesswoman shared just how important this hospital is for so many people.
"You know, this hospital is really important to me," Kim shared with the audience. "I've actually had friends that have had their babies here and I've spent, you know, weeks on end with them visiting them."
"My family and I always love to come here and throughout the year, just try to pop in and put a smile on your kid's faces or, more importantly, the families that are struggling so hard to still work and take care of them and not wanting to leave their children by themselves," she continued. "So anything we can do, and my family can do, we love being a part of this community and helping out."
The month-long initiative aligns the hospital with local businesses across Los Angeles and neighboring cities. Companies later help rally community participation to support children's health.
More than 100 local businesses have already joined the cause and are providing customers opportunities to raise money through everyday activities such as drinking coffee, shopping or exercising.
"One in every 25 L.A. families brought a child here last year and received care," Kim explained on Wednesday afternoon. "And the chances are that out of everyone living in Los Angeles, we do know someone or a family that is using their services and have children here."
Kim would later help introduce Saylor Pierson who was born with a heart defect. While she had multiple lifesaving procedures in her first few weeks of life, the six-year-old is now thriving in kindergarten.
For more information on the Make March Matter campaign, visit their website.
