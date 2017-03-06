The Walking Dead Just Can't Stop Trolling Us

What did we ever do to you, The Walking Dead?

Time and again, the AMC zombie thriller has proven that it will never pass up the opportunity to troll its audience and troll 'em good. And frankly, it's becoming a bit exhausting.

In this week's new episode, which saw Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) out on a scavenging mission to find the guns necessary to convince their potential new allies with the supremely bizarre way of speaking to join the fight, the writer's didn't hesitate to try and trick us (and Michonne) into thinking that Rick's continuously unwarranted confidence finally got him devoured by a horde of walkers. Of course, he hadn't. It was a deer that he'd had the good sense to shoot while he was falling off a decrepit carnival ride in an attempt to lure the walkers away while he somehow barrel-rolled into a shed.

At least, that's what we're assuming he did because, to preserve the trolling surprise, we didn't get to see how Rick managed to survive this one. While hardly as egregious as some of its earlier trolling, the moment was yet another that had us wondering whether the writers value our intelligence and time at all.