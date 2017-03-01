Jose Fernandez looked forward to being a father, but sadly he did not live to see the birth of his daughter, Penelope.

People spoke to the late pitcher's grieving girlfriend, Maria Arias, who informed the publication that their daughter was born last Friday and said that they're "both healthy and doing well."

She explained that the newborn has, "brought a lot of light and joy into our lives."

The 24-year-old Marlins baseball player died almost five months ago in a boating accident.