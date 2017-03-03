EXCLUSIVE!

Reggie Bush's Wife Lilit Avagyan Bush Pregnant With Baby No. 3

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hugh Jackman

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Christmas 2015

Penelope and Mason Disick Rank Their Famous Aunts

Josh Henderson, Instagram

Party Time! See How The Arrangement Stars Josh Henderson & Christine Evangelista Are Celebrating This Sunday's Premiere

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Congrats to Reggie Bush and Lilit Avagyan Bush!

The Buffalo Bills running back and his wife are expecting their third child together. She revealed the news on her private Instagram, posting a baby bottle emoji while wishing her husband a happy 32nd birthday.

A source told E! News exclusively that Lilit, 29, is in her second trimester and that the two are looking forward having another baby together.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

A post shared by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on

Reggie Bush, Lilit Bush

MEGA

Lilit was recently photographed showcasing her baby bump while wearing a tight black T-shirt and printed leggings working out with Reggie in a park in Los Angeles.

The two are parents to daughter Brisels, 3, and son Uriah, 1.

"They both always wanted a big family," a source told E! News in 2015.

TAGS/ Reggie Bush , Pregnancies , Babies , Family , Sports , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again