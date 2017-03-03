Reggie Bush's Wife Lilit Avagyan Bush Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Congrats to Reggie Bush and Lilit Avagyan Bush!
The Buffalo Bills running back and his wife are expecting their third child together. She revealed the news on her private Instagram, posting a baby bottle emoji while wishing her husband a happy 32nd birthday.
A source told E! News exclusively that Lilit, 29, is in her second trimester and that the two are looking forward having another baby together.
Lilit was recently photographed showcasing her baby bump while wearing a tight black T-shirt and printed leggings working out with Reggie in a park in Los Angeles.
The two are parents to daughter Brisels, 3, and son Uriah, 1.
"They both always wanted a big family," a source told E! News in 2015.