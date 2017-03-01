Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have called it quits...but is there a chance they'll reunite?

On Tuesday, E! News learned that Katy and Orlando had split after 10 months together. Their reps even issued a statement confirming the breakup.

"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," the statement said.

Many were caught off guard by the split, considering Katy and Orlando were just together at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party this weekend. But now a source has revealed what happened between the couple and if there's hope of them getting back together in the future.