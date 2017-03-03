It's time to meet the best friend!

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) meets Kyle West's (Josh Henderson) BFF Terence (Michael Vartan) on this Sunday's premiere of E!'s new scripted series The Arrangement. On the episode, Kyle and Megan meet and hit it off immediately.

But just as they start their relationship, Kyle offers Megan a marriage contract created by Terence, the leader of the Institute of the Higher Mind. Now Megan is coming face to face with the creator of the contract, and the interaction is seriously creepy!