EXCLUSIVE!

Creepy! See Why Kyle West's BFF Terence Is Giving Us Chills in This Scene From The Arrangement

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Pens Emotional Post to Daughter Dream

Revenge Body, Before and After

Revenge Body: Before & After!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's time to meet the best friend!

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) meets Kyle West's (Josh Henderson) BFF Terence (Michael Vartan) on this Sunday's premiere of E!'s new scripted series The Arrangement. On the episode, Kyle and Megan meet and hit it off immediately.

But just as they start their relationship, Kyle offers Megan a marriage contract created by Terence, the leader of the Institute of the Higher Mind. Now Megan is coming face to face with the creator of the contract, and the interaction is seriously creepy!

Photos

Josh Henderson's Best Instagrams

Michael Vartan, The Arrangement, The Arrangement 101

E!

"I'm a very big fan of yours," Terence tells Megan in the clip above. "Shall we take care of business?"

Take a look at the video to see Megan meet Terence and see why he's giving us the chills! And then watch The Arrangement premiere to see if Megan ends up signing the contract!

Watch the series premiere of The Arrangement this Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , The Arrangement Week , Theme Week , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again