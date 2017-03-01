Emma Watson is putting a new spin on Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

In the exclusivebehind the scenes featurette of the movie above, director Bill Condon says, "She really is the first modern Disney princess, who doesn't want to be a princess, someone who is more interested in figuring out who she is than in finding a guy and getting married."

Watson explains, "We wanted to give her this element of being quite industrious, and very inventive."

The live-action adaptation co-stars Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens as Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston and Josh Gad as Le Fou. The cast also includes Emma Watson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellan, Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci and Kevin Kline.