Proof That Miley Cyrus Is the Most Supportive Big Sis to Noah Cyrus

O. Duran/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
O. Duran/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Noah Cyrus will make her on-stage awards show debut with a performance at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, and we already know she'll have at least one major fan cheering her on from the sidelines...
Big sis Miley Cyrus!
The 24-year-old singer has always been a super supportive sister and mentor to her 17-year-old sibling. Whether she's sharing adorable throwbacks, throwing her a birthday party or simply just hanging out with her, Miley has proven that she's got Noah's back no matter what.
Miley Supports Noah's Musical Passions: The "Wrecking Ball" singer wants to see her sister follow her dreams! In fact, when Noah released her first single, "Make Me Cry," in November, Miley made sure all her fans and followers knew about it.
"My baby sis has a new single out called #MakeMeCry," she posted on Instagram to her 61.2 million followers alongside a photo of the sisters FaceTiming. "Get it on iTunes or stream on Spotify."
FOX/FOX via Getty Images
And They Don't Care About the Comparisons: After debuting her hit single, Noah spoke with Billboard and admitted the sisters knew the comparisons were bound to happen. "We're going to be told that we sound alike," she said. "I've been expecting that. It doesn't take me by surprise, and it doesn't bother me."
In fact, Miley told her little sister to step away from public opinion as much as possible and just do her. "She told me to not look myself up, ever," Noah revealed to the publication. "I've turned my comments off on Instagram. I think that was the best thing I could have done right now."
Miley Goes Above and Beyond for Noah: As just one example, the big sis made sure to show some extra love for Noah on her 17th birthday in January.
Not only did she share several birthday photos of the teenager on her Instagram account—including some great throwbacks—but she also threw Noah a massive birthday celebration, which she deemed the #BestPartyEver.
Simply Put, They're BFFs: From getting weird on Christmas to sharing their mutual passion for music to expressing their love for animals, these talented sisters are besties who share an unconditional love 'til the end.
Make sure to watch Noah's performance when the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards air live this Sunday, March 5th at 5 p.m. PST on TBS, TNT, and truTV.