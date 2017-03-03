Proof That Miley Cyrus Is the Most Supportive Big Sis to Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus will make her on-stage awards show debut with a performance at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, and we already know she'll have at least one major fan cheering her on from the sidelines...

Big sis Miley Cyrus!

The 24-year-old singer has always been a super supportive sister and mentor to her 17-year-old sibling. Whether she's sharing adorable throwbacks, throwing her a birthday party or simply just hanging out with her, Miley has proven that she's got Noah's back no matter what.