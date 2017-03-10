You Won't Believe What Kim & the Kardashian Family Looked Like on Their 1st Red Carpet Appearance

by Jess Cohen |

Kylie Jenner, Early Red Carpet

Donato Sardella/WireImage

We're taking you back to the early 2000s! 

The Kardashians have been making red carpet appearances for many years, posing for thousands and thousands of photos. While you've probably seen tons of pics of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars over the years, we bet you've never seen these photos from their early red carpet appearances!

In the photo above, a 10-year-old Kylie Jenner attends an event in Los Angeles back in 2008! And in the photos below, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian all strike a pose on some of their first red carpets!

Take a look at the pics and lets us know what you think about the Kardashians' early red carpet appearances! 

Photos

Every Time Kylie Jenner Has Dressed Exactly Like Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner, Early Red Carpet

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Rob Kardashian, Early Red Carpet

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Khloe Kardashian, Early Red Carpet

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, Early Red Carpet

Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian, Early Red Carpet

Michael Caulfield/WireImage

The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

