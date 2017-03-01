Glee star Heather Morris is staging a comeback on Dancing With the Stars, but it's not her return to the spotlight that's getting people talking: It's her professional dance experience. Prior to joining Glee, Morris, who has been dancing since she was a kid, appeared on So You Think You Can Dance and as a backup dancer for Beyoncé. That puts Morris and dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy at an advantage, right?

"I hope so," Chmerkovskiy told E! News after the Dancing With the Stars season 24 cast was announced on Good Morning America. "I'm excited. No, why not? Listen, I'll take it."

"Take it for what it's worth," Morris chimed in.