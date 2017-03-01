Erika Girardi is about to pull reality TV double-duty and by the looks of it, she couldn't be more thrilled.
The Bravo fan-fave is currently appearing in her second season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the show's seventh, and like co-star Lisa Vanderpump before her, she's gearing up to let her alter ego Erika Jayne loose on the dance floor as a part of the just-announced Dancing With the Stars season 24 cast.
And as she told E! News just after the entire cast appeared on Good Morning America for the big reveal, she's waiting on whatever advice LVP (or any of her other co-stars, for that matter) might have to offer.
"Not yet," she admitted when we asked if she'd heard from any of her cast mates. "I'm sure they'll be on the phone as soon as we finish. Call me, girls!"
While Erika may be Ms. Girardi on RHOBH, she told us that when she and partner Gleb Savchenko begin their quest for the mirrorball trophy, it'll be all Erika Jayne all the time. "Oh, it's all Erika Jayne," she laughed. "Erika Girardi isn't even here. We left her at home."
"I have a great partner. I've already pretty much won," Gleb gushed about getting paired up with the Bravolebrity. "But we just need to do a little bit of dancing. I can't wait to get in the studio for our first rehearsal. It's going to be a lot of fun."
To hear more from Erika and Gleb, including what Erika's beloved husband Tom Girardi thinks about her joining the long-running ABC series, be sure to check out the video above.
Dancing With the Stars returns for season 24 on Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.