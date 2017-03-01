Erika Girardi is about to pull reality TV double-duty and by the looks of it, she couldn't be more thrilled.

The Bravo fan-fave is currently appearing in her second season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the show's seventh, and like co-star Lisa Vanderpump before her, she's gearing up to let her alter ego Erika Jayne loose on the dance floor as a part of the just-announced Dancing With the Stars season 24 cast.

And as she told E! News just after the entire cast appeared on Good Morning America for the big reveal, she's waiting on whatever advice LVP (or any of her other co-stars, for that matter) might have to offer.