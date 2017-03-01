When it comes to marriage, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill seem perfectly in sync.

Turns out, it's the same story when it comes to recording together.

The longtime couple and frequent duet partners co-wrote and recorded "Keep Your Eyes on Me," their first time actually recording a song together, off the soundtrack from the new film The Shack, in which McGraw also co-stars. The intense drama is based on the best-selling novel by William Paul Young, about a man forced to deal with the unthinkable when his daughter goes missing and is presumed dead.

McGraw and Hill wrote the song with Lori McKenna and Shane McAnally and, as McGraw told E! News last night at the New York premiere of The Shack, they were all in tears after watching the rough cut of the film.

"We had little notepads and the notepads were covered in tears, we were crying so hard," he said.

But as it turned out, they all had written the same thing down right off the bat: "keep your eyes on me."