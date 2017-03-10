These Amazing GIFs Show How Much Kim, Khloe, Kylie & More of the Kardashian Family's Looks Have Changed Over the Years

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Adele

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brie Bella, Fit Pregnancy, April 2017

Brie Bella Reveals Daughter's Adorable ''B'' Name: Find Out What It Is

KUWTK, Season 13 Supertease

Kim Kardashian Sobs After Kanye West's Concert Breakdown and Scott Disick Declares He's a ''Sex Addict'' in Dramatic KUWTK Promo

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Transformation, Gif

Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News

Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres this Sunday!

Over the years, we've seen the Kardashian family evolve and grow into the superstars they are today. At the beginning of the show in 2007, Kendall Jenner was only 11 years old and Kylie Jenner was only nine! Now Kendall is a supermodel, taking over runways around the world. While Kylie has turned into a businesswoman with her lip kit line!

So much has changed throughout the last 10 years, and in honor of the KUWTK season 13 premiere this weekend, we're showing you how the Kardashian family has evolved.

Take a look at the amazing GIFs below to see how the E! stars' looks have changed over the years!

Photos

Latest Kardashian Trends

Kendall Jenner, Transformation
Kourtney Kardashian, Transformation, Gif

Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News

Kylie Jenner, Transformation, Growing up, GIF

Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News

Kim Kardashian, Transformation, Gif

Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News

Khloe Kardashian, Transformation, GIF

Getty Images/ Melissa Hebeler/E!

The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kardashian News , E! Shows , Theme Week , Kardashians: The Way They Were , Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Rob Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again