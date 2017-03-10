Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres this Sunday!

Over the years, we've seen the Kardashian family evolve and grow into the superstars they are today. At the beginning of the show in 2007, Kendall Jenner was only 11 years old and Kylie Jenner was only nine! Now Kendall is a supermodel, taking over runways around the world. While Kylie has turned into a businesswoman with her lip kit line!

So much has changed throughout the last 10 years, and in honor of the KUWTK season 13 premiere this weekend, we're showing you how the Kardashian family has evolved.

Take a look at the amazing GIFs below to see how the E! stars' looks have changed over the years!