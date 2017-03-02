Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson are in love, and Louis' baby is fake. Larry shippers, get in formation. And strap in, because this is a multi-layered urban legend.

It all started with the belief that Harry and Louis are head-over-heels in love and in a relationship. Fans believe that the two have been forced to keep other bogus relationships by a homophobic management team that doesn't want their true nature revealed. This theory extends into the far reaches of the Internet, and there are countless blogs and Tumblr pages devoted to reporting every shred of evidence of this couple's true love.

Then Louis had a baby with someone named Briana, and it seemed that the Legend of Louis would be gone forever. But wait! There's always a conspiracy to be had, and now everyone is convinced that this baby is fake, a further continuation of the faked straight-ness. Their evidence? The baby looks like a doll, some photos of Louis and said baby appear to be doctored (something about tattoo continuity errors), Briana got her pre-baby body back by the time she left the hospital with the "newborn," and we could go on and on.

But we still want to keep some shred of dignity, so we won't.