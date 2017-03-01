Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Are Still in Contact

In the midst of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt can still find a friend in his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

A source confirms to E! News that the former couple—who divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage—have a "friendly, but limited relationship."

This confirmation comes after reports surfaced that the 53-year-old actor has reached out to Aniston amid his messy divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

However, it should really come as no big surprise. The former Friends actress has been open about the fact that she remains in contact with Pitt before.