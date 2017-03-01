Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Are Still in Contact

Kathy Hutchins/Newscom via ZUMA Press; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In the midst of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt can still find a friend in his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.
A source confirms to E! News that the former couple—who divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage—have a "friendly, but limited relationship."
This confirmation comes after reports surfaced that the 53-year-old actor has reached out to Aniston amid his messy divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.
However, it should really come as no big surprise. The former Friends actress has been open about the fact that she remains in contact with Pitt before.
For example, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, she explained, "We're not in daily communication. But we wish nothing but wonderful things for each other. Nobody did anything wrong. You know what I mean? It was just like, sometimes things [happen]."
She continued, "If the world only could just stop with the stupid, soap-opera bulls--t. There's no story. I mean, at this point it's starting to become—please, give more credit to these human beings."
Meanwhile, Jolie and her ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, have also maintained a relationship.
In fact, in an interview with Playboy in November, the 61-year-old revealed that, while the two "don't talk on a regular basis," they are still very much friends.
"That won't ever go away," he explained to the magazine before adding, "Sometimes I won't see her for five years. But I offer. I know she's been through a lot. She's a great person. And she's one of the people who didn't abandon me. She never has."
Several years ago, he also gushed, "She's amazing, amazing. She's got so much energy and so much goodness in her, and we check in on each other all the time. She makes sure I'm doing OK. I make sure she's doing OK."
As for Pitt and Jolie's feelings toward each other? The actress said they are still a family.
"I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time," she told BBC World News, speaking on the divorce for the first time last week. "We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."
