Watch the series premiere of The Arrangement this Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

Take a look at the interviews above to see which TV star said they'd have an arranged marriage with Jennifer Lawrence and see who wants to be set up with Charlize Theron !

Want to see more celebs reveal their answers? Then check out the video!

" Ryan Gosling ," Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure says immediately and laughs. "Did I hesitate? He's so talented and he's delicious."

In celebration of this Sunday's premiere of E!'s new scripted series The Arrangement, in which movie star Kyle West ( Josh Henderson ) offers budding actress Megan Morrison ( Christine Evangelista ) a $10 million marriage contract, we asked celebs who'd they be down to have an arranged marriage with. And now we're sharing all of their answers with you in the video above!

