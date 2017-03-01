Life finds a way, even on The Walking Dead.

Christian Serratos is pregnant with her first child, her rep confirmed Wednesday to E! News. The actress has been dating New Politics singer David Boyd for three years and this

Serratos, who plays Abraham's love interest Rosita on the hit AMC series, will be able to get some new-mom tips from co-stars Alanna Masterson, who welcomed a daughter, Marlowe, in November 2015, and Sonequa Martin-Green, who had son Kenric Justin in January 2015. And, of course, there will be more than enough dotage coming from all corners.