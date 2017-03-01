The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos Pregnant With Her First Child

  • By
  • &

by Sierra Knoch |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mr. T, Simone Biles, DWTS

Dancing With the Stars Season 24 Cast Revealed

Bella Hadid, Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Can't Avoid Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd at H&M's Paris Fashion Week Show

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Christian Serratos, David Boyd

Instagram

Life finds a way, even on The Walking Dead.

Christian Serratos is pregnant with her first child, her rep confirmed Wednesday to E! News. The actress has been dating New Politics singer David Boyd for three years and this 

Serratos, who plays Abraham's love interest Rosita on the hit AMC series, will be able to get some new-mom tips from co-stars Alanna Masterson, who welcomed a daughter, Marlowe, in November 2015, and Sonequa Martin-Green, who had son Kenric Justin in January 2015. And, of course, there will be more than enough dotage coming from all corners.

Photos

The Walking Dead Then & Now: See How Much The Zombie Apocalypse Changed the Cast

Christian Serratos, PGA Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

As for the mom and dad to be, "they're extremely happy and have been looking forward to starting a family," a source told People about Serratos and Boyd.

Meanwhile, though Serratos is now a zombie expert, she cut her teeth on vampires, playing Angela Webber in the Twilight series—which won her a Best Supporting Young Actress honor in 2009 at the Young Actor Awards. She was previously nominated for playing Suzie Crabgrass on Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.

And though she's hanging in there on The Walking Dead for now, Serratos is wise to the ways of that world, especially considering Rosita's fate in the comic books.

"Death on this show is inevitable," the actress and cover girl says in the latest issue of Bello magazine. "[Co-creator Robert] Kirkman gave Rosita an epic death in the comic book, he did that for every character. No wasted moments. So whatever twist or turn happens for her I'll take it with bells on."

Catch her on The Walking Dead...for now...on Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

TAGS/ Pregnancies , The Walking Dead , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again