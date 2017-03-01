Life finds a way, even on The Walking Dead.
Christian Serratos is pregnant with her first child, her rep confirmed Wednesday to E! News. The actress has been dating New Politics singer David Boyd for three years and this
Serratos, who plays Abraham's love interest Rosita on the hit AMC series, will be able to get some new-mom tips from co-stars Alanna Masterson, who welcomed a daughter, Marlowe, in November 2015, and Sonequa Martin-Green, who had son Kenric Justin in January 2015. And, of course, there will be more than enough dotage coming from all corners.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
As for the mom and dad to be, "they're extremely happy and have been looking forward to starting a family," a source told People about Serratos and Boyd.
Meanwhile, though Serratos is now a zombie expert, she cut her teeth on vampires, playing Angela Webber in the Twilight series—which won her a Best Supporting Young Actress honor in 2009 at the Young Actor Awards. She was previously nominated for playing Suzie Crabgrass on Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.
And though she's hanging in there on The Walking Dead for now, Serratos is wise to the ways of that world, especially considering Rosita's fate in the comic books.
"Death on this show is inevitable," the actress and cover girl says in the latest issue of Bello magazine. "[Co-creator Robert] Kirkman gave Rosita an epic death in the comic book, he did that for every character. No wasted moments. So whatever twist or turn happens for her I'll take it with bells on."
Catch her on The Walking Dead...for now...on Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.