An Oscars producer has compared the historic 2017 Oscars Best Picture fiasco to the reactions to the report of one of the most famous disasters in U.S. history.

At the end of Sunday's show, an accountant for the show handed Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty the wrong envelope and La La Land was announced as the winner. Almost two and a half minutes later, after the cast and producers took the stage, it was revealed Moonlight had actually won.

Show officials went up onstage but ultimately it was one of La La Land's producers, Jordan Horowitz, who took charge of what became a chaotic situation and announced Moonlight's victory, Oscar in hand and after he had made a short speech.