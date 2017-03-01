Is there a DWTS double-standard when it comes to Bachelor Nation?

After news broke that current Bachelor Nick Viall was set to join the season 24 cast of Dancing With the Stars, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed on Twitter that The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss prevented her from competing on 2015. At the time, a source told E! News, "The timing isn't right, but she loves the show and hopes to keep the door open for another season down the road."

But on Feb. 27, Kaitlyn tweeted that she was "offered" a spot, but ultimately wasn't allowed to sign the contract.

"Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess told me I wasn't allowed.He said he didnt want people wanting fame after his show," Kaitlyn wrote in response to Whitney Bischoff (who was Kaitlyn's fellow contestant on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor) asking why a Bachelorette never seems to compete on DWTS.