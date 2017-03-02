What is an award season without Jennifer Lawrence? What is a red carpet without her highly-anticipated dress reveals, her bubbly effervescence in interviews, her falls on the way into the theater? What is a show without her accidentally saying something off-script, yet totally relatable? What is Oscar campaign season without her many, many talk show appearances, waxing poetic on throw-up stories?

This year, we found out.

2017's award season was fully devoid of Lawrence. She was completely absent from the entire thing, receiving neither nominations nor invitations to present. This wasn't anything personal, of course, but just a matter of schedule. For one, she wasn't actually in a contender movie this year, as Passengers was, well, Passengers. And she has spent most of the first quarter of the year filming in various far-flung Eastern European cities like Budapest. It was expected that she wouldn't make any appearances, but that didn't keep most fans (and we here at E! News) from hoping that she might pop us a surprise at at least one of the award shows.