Even actors still have dream jobs.

Scott Foley visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday and revealed that he has yet to land his dream gig.

Scott admitted that loves home improvement shows and said his dream job would be hosting his favorite one, This Old House. Sharing with host Ellen DeGeneres, Scott said, "I've always wanted to be the guy that says, 'I'm Scott Foley for This Old House.' If they could call me up and say, 'Hey, do you want to host an episode?' Dream job!"

Ellen helped Scott reach his dreams by setting up an audition for the actor on her show. The Scandal star read from a prompter and used home improvement deals to nail his audition tape.