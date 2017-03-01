Gigi Hadid just took another big step in her modeling career—and this time, it has a very personal meaning.

The supermodel covers Vogue Arabia's very first issue, celebrating her Palestinian roots while posing in a jewel-embroidered headscarf.

"I think the beautiful thing about there being international Vogue's is that, as a fashion community, we are able to celebrate, and share with the world, different cultures," she wrote, sharing the publication's black and white cover. "Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of @voguearabia, and I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry's desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to... & learn and grow in doing so."