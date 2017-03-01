Inez and Vinoodh
Gigi Hadid just took another big step in her modeling career—and this time, it has a very personal meaning.
The supermodel covers Vogue Arabia's very first issue, celebrating her Palestinian roots while posing in a jewel-embroidered headscarf.
"I think the beautiful thing about there being international Vogue's is that, as a fashion community, we are able to celebrate, and share with the world, different cultures," she wrote, sharing the publication's black and white cover. "Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of @voguearabia, and I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry's desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to... & learn and grow in doing so."
She continued, thanking those involved in helping with making the cover. "Thank you @deenathe1st for your vision and for having me on this cover... by the incredible @inezandvinoodh - so much love."
For those of you who don't already know, Gigi is the daughter of Yolanda Hadid and the Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.
She's previously discussed her background in interviews and on social media.
For example, in 2015, she shared photos of henna tattoos on her hands and stopped any critics it their footsteps.
"Before you go all 'cultural appropriation' in my comments, check out the last name," she captioned the post. "Hadid. Half Palestinian & proud of it."
Just last year, she also opened up to Gulf News about being Arab and visiting the Middle East.
"I love it here and I love going to places that remind me of my dad's side of the family," she told the publication. "I especially love it when you meet other Arabs. There's such a sense of family regardless of whether you are blood related or not anywhere in the world. When someone comes up to me and they tell me, 'I'm Palestinian' and we make a connection, it's beautiful."