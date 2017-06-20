"It's very scary and very fun and very…topical," Murphy exclusively told E! News about season seven. "Anybody who voted in the last election will very much enjoy what it's about."

"I think people literally think Sarah Paulson is playing Hillary Clinton," he recently told us. "And I wanted to clarify that that is not true. Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It's our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it's about the zeitgeist and what we're doing now."

While Clinton and Trump will be part of the season, actors will not be playing them.

"You'll see them on television. The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there's something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they're watching it all go down," Murphy said. "Which in itself was a horror story, so it's like a horror story upon a horror story."