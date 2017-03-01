You know exactly what we're talking about. There's one photo that sticks out in particular for everybody. Maybe you saw it on the cover of a tabloid while you were waiting to pay for your overpriced strawberries at Whole Foods. Maybe you saw it on Instagram, captioned with a phrase either far too sappy ("My everything") or deliberately nonchalant, meant to counter the image's romance with a cool factor ("NBD"). Maybe you saw it while you were scrolling through the Daily Mail app, part of your every-hour-on-the-hour phone routine (no judgment here).

This is the photo of the celebrity couple that made you think, damn, they're really in love. If you're an a—hole, it probably also made you think, damn, why do they get to be so in love? But let's all save that for our therapists, because the matter at hand is the picture and not what our reaction to it means for our mental wellbeing (jealousy is suspending during all matters of Hollywood relationships). Most of the time when a paparazzi shot like this is taken, it was staged.