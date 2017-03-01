Oprah Winfrey Reconsiders Running for President

Though Oprah Winfrey has previously admitted she'd never run for president—at least "not in this lifetime"—she might just change her mind when it comes to the 2020 election...

The television mogul joined The David Rubenstein Show on Wednesday and admitted recent events have caused her to reconsider running for president one day.

When host David Rubenstein asked, "Have you ever thought that—given the popularity you have [and] we still haven't broken the glass ceiling yet for women—that you could run for president and actually be elected?"

"I..." Winfrey trailed off, smiling as the audience began laughing. "I actually never considered the question even a possibility. I just thought, 'Oh!'"