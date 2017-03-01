Over the next couple of weeks, Perry and Bloom vacationed in Hawaii, where they went hiking, and New York City.

March 2016—the "B" Word: A source tells E! News Perry and Bloom are an "official couple."

"Katy likes how down to earth Orlando is," the source says. "They seem to be getting serious. She calls him her boyfriend."

March 2, 2016: Perry performs at the Hillary Victory Fund: I'm With Her concert, in support of Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, at Radio City Music Hall and brings Bloom.

How Does Miranda Kerr Feel About All This? Bloom's ex-wife is "happy" for the actor, adding that their son is who she cares about and "he seems very happy every time he comes back from Orlando."

March 12, 2016: Perry and Bloom fly to Los Angeles together after spending a few days in England, where his family lives.

March 20, 2016—Major PDA: Bloom and Perry are photographed packing on some PDA at the San Ysidro Ranch in her hometown of Santa Barbara. An onlooker tells E! News they were spotted walking "hand in hand down the road" before enjoying cocktails while sitting out on a grassy knoll and that at one point, he appeared to climb on top of her for a steamy makeout session.

March 21, 2016: Bloom and Perry are spotted packing on the PDA again, this time on the beach in Malibu.

March 28, 2016—Disneyland Date: Bloom and Perry enjoy a date at the Happiest Place on Earth.

"Orlando and Katy were very hands-on with each other during their trip to Disney," a source tells E! News. "They were like little kids. It seemed like they were married the way they were acting with each other. They were holding hands and Orlando sneaked a kiss on one ride. They looked happy and in love."

The insider adds, "Katy loves Disney. She has been there countless of times."

The singer had gone on a date with Mayer in Disneyland in 2015.

April 10, 2016: Bloom and Perry vacation in Aspen, during which they attend stylist Jamie Schneider's wedding. Fellow guests include Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe, Ashley Benson, Jessica Alba and Melanie Griffiths.