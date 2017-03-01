The Big Bang Theory cast is standing by its own, it looks like. The CBS stars are still without a contract, making renewal difficult, and the last challenge could be signing Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch to new deals. But it looks like the show's original stars will come to the rescue.

According to Variety, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg said they would take a pay cut to free up money to allow Bialik and Rauch raises. Bialik and Rauch joined the long-running CBS comedy during season three, so they were negotiating separately and had a lower salary than the cast who has been with the series since the beginning. Variety reports the five original stars agreed to each take a $100,000 cut in salary, so Bialik and Rauch's salary would be near $450,000 an episode.