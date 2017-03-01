Andy Grammer to Become a Dad: Wife Aijia Is Pregnant

Andy Grammer, Aijia Lise

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI

Congrats to Andy Grammer and wife Aijia!

The 33-year-old "Honey, I'm Good" singer and his wife are expecting their first child together, a baby girl. The two have been married since 2012. Aijia is about five months pregnant, People magazine reported Wednesday.

"It's been really exciting because on both sides of our family it's the first girl, so it's fun because it's happy news to everyone," she told the outlet.

"I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, 'Yeah, I'm gonna be a parent—I get that.' But when the doctor was like, 'You're gonna have a girl,' I was like, 'What? Who am I?' It's the craziest piece of information that changes who you are," Grammer said. "It's sweet."

On the Today show last year, Grammer talked about the possibility of having kids.

"I'm not against it but we're just taking our time," he said. "Slow down. Everybody chill for a second. We're young, I'm heading out on tour for like three months. We're easing into it. We're slow."

A post shared by Aijia (@aijiaofficial) on

Fatherhood will definitely look great on Grammer and Aijia had teased the look last month when she posted on her Instagram page a photo of the singer holding their baby nephew.

"Guys. My nephew is everything. #onyxlloyd," she wrote.

Naturally, fans' hearts just about melted.

"Andy holding a baby HELP," one person wrote.

