Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge are the perfect depiction of a modern breakup.

The beautiful, blonde actress stars on the April cover of Harper's Bazaar and opens up about her past relationship with the English actor, from whom she split in 2015 after a three-year engagement.

Despite deciding to go their separate ways, Miller says he's still her best friend and, more than that, her partner in co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter Marlowe.

"We still love each other," she told the publication. "I think in a break-up somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it's not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person."