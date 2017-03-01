Prepare yourself for teen angst at an all-time high: Netflix's 13 Reasons Why trailer is here.

The first full preview of the Netflix drama from executive producer Selena Gomez is here and there's no shortage of drama, as should be expected in a TV show that follows teenager Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) as he learns why his friend and crush Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) committed suicide via 13 tapes she left behind. The tapes make their way through the school, but her parents (played by Brian D'Arcy James and Kate Walsh), didn't get a note.