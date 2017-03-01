Netflix
Prepare yourself for teen angst at an all-time high: Netflix's 13 Reasons Why trailer is here.
The first full preview of the Netflix drama from executive producer Selena Gomez is here and there's no shortage of drama, as should be expected in a TV show that follows teenager Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) as he learns why his friend and crush Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) committed suicide via 13 tapes she left behind. The tapes make their way through the school, but her parents (played by Brian D'Arcy James and Kate Walsh), didn't get a note.
"Hannah's secrets are what killed her," Walsh says as Mrs. Baker.
The series is based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher with episodes directed by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy.
13 Reasons Why also stars Derek Luke, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer and Tommy Dorfman. The series follows dual narratives of Clay and Hannah as her reasons for ending her life are revealed.
Mystery + teen drama = sign us up. All episodes premiere on Friday, March 31 on Netflix.
Netflix also announced the premiere date for GLOW, the new drama from Jenji Kohan. Set in 1985 Los Angeles, the series follows Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling actress who joins the first-ever women's wrestling TV show. Kohan serves as an executive producer with Tara Herrmann and it was created by Nurse Jackie veterans Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. All episodes premiere Friday, June 23.