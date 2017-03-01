Katie Holmes says her and ex Tom Cruise's 10-year-old daughter Suri is the most important person in her life and she is determined to give the child a "stable, innocent childhood" despite her growing up under media scrutiny.

The world first got a glimpse of the girl, the star's only child, five months after she was born in 2006, when Vanity Fair ran a cover story and pictorial featuring the family together. Over the years, including before and after Holmes and Cruise's 2012 divorce, paparazzi have often followed the actress and her daughter.

"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," Holmes told Town & Country magazine, which features her on the cover of its April 2017 issue. "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."