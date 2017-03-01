Brad Pitt Goes to Battle in Netflix's War Machine Trailer

We've seen Brad Pitt go to war before, but it's never been this funny.

Netflix released the first trailer for his new satire film, War Machine, Wednesday morning. Pitt stars as U.S. general Stanley McChrystal, whose confidence is cut down by a journalist's exposé.

David Michôd directed the film, which Pitt produced with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Inspired by the late Michael Hastings' best-selling book The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan, War Machine was green-lit in June 2015, with principal photography slated to begin that August. "War Machine is a rip-roaring, behind-the-facade tale of modern war decision-makers, from the corridors of power to the distant regions of Americas ambitions," Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos told E! News at the time. "Brad and David are a perfect team to make this timely, compelling and entertaining film."

Pitt, who last starred in Allied, added, "We are so excited to be a part of the inspiring commitment by Netflix to produce cutting-edge content and to deliver it to a global audience."

Michôd added, "I'm humbled to be making a big, bold movie about the whole sprawling, complex, cumbersome and crazy machinery of modern war and the many lives it touches."

The star-studded cast also includes Emory Cohen, RJ Cyler, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Ben Kingsley, John Magaro, Scoot McNairy, Will Poulter, Alan Ruck, Lakeith Stanfield, Tilda Swinton and Meg Tilly. War Machine will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix May 26.

