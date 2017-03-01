Savannah Chrisley Shades Bella Thorne and Chandler Parsons

Getty Images
Well, this just got more confusing.
Last week, Savannah Chrisley and Chandler Parsons sparked romance rumors when she appeared on Access Hollywood Live and opened up about her relationship with the Memphis Grizzlies player.
"We're friends, like we met, I've gone to a game. We hang out. He's a fun person to hang out with," Savannah shared while sitting next to her dad. "He's sweet, we have fun. So we'll see where it goes!"
That sounds pretty reasonable, but then her dad, Todd Chrisley weighed in on their friendship. "Listen, he's got a great personality. But, you know, he's an NBA player," the reality TV patriarch said. "I think in the NBA, you know, they're hoe hounds."
Snapchat
Fans immediately wondered if they were dating, so the Chrisley Knows Best star clarified the rumors on social media. In an Instagram posted last Thursday afternoon, Savannah shared a quote with the wording, "Let's Get One Thing Straight. I'm Not."
She then captioned the photo, "@chandlerparsons who?"
But in a twist of events, now Bella Thorne is involved. The Disney starlet posted videos and photos of Parson's basketball game on Snapchat Tuesday night. She painted his jersey number on her face and wore fishnet stockings underneath his jersey and donned a purple wig. In one video, she zoomed on his socks and referred to him as "babe."
Could they be dating?
While Thorne was sharing her Memphis adventures, Savannah was using Instagram Live to seemingly throw some shade at Thorne. She talked about how she doesn't know if fishnets should be making a comeback unless it's for a Halloween costume.
She also shared a quote on Instagram that read, "Self-absorbed people only think about what makes them feel good at the moment—they don't have any respect or regards for anyone else. Then they wonder why their relationships fail."
She captioned the quote, "Wow!!"
It since has been deleted.
Do you think Savannah is throwing shade? Sound off in the comments!