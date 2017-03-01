Well, things just went from 0 to 60.
After fans were shocked to learn Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after two months shy of a year together, it seems the signs in hindsight are equally puzzling.
Just a day before the split was confirmed, the actor shared a photo of himself snuggling with his pop star girlfriend's adorable pup, Nugget. The cryptic phrase "A Mighty Heart" was typed over the photo, begging the question—what does it all mean?
While the confusion mounts, the two showed little sign of trouble in paradise when they posed for a photo together inside Vanity Fair's 2017 Oscars after-party. However, they did not walk the red carpet together, a moment that may now indicate problems brewing.
As for the reason behind their split, reps for both stars told E! News, "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."
Splash News
The stars have seemed inseparable since they were first spotted canoodling at a Golden Globes after-party in late January 2016.
By early March of last year, the two headed off to Bloom's native England and later got hot and heavy on a grassy knoll at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, Perry's hometown. They were each other's date to stylist Jamie Schneider's wedding in Aspen in April and finished off the summer on a yacht in the land of amore—southern Italy.
They spent the fall on the presidential campaign trail with frequent joint appearances in support of Hillary Clinton and wrapped up the year by spending the holidays together with Perry's family. In January, the Grammy nominee threw a star-studded 40th birthday bash for her beau.
Now, it seems this hot relationship and gone cold—for now, at least.