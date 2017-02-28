While all eyes were on President Donald Trump's first Joint Session of Congress this evening, viewers couldn't help but notice Melania and Ivanka Trump's equally on-trend fashion choices.

Both the First Lady and First Daughter donned designer duds in the Capitol building on Tuesday night and we've got a breakdown of all the details surrounding their sartorial choices.

FLOTUS opted to wear an embellished, sleek black blazer from Michael Kors' spring 2017 collection, paired naturally with a matching skirt and belt. The jacket retails for $5,000 while the skirt goes for $4,600.