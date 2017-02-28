A group of Democratic women attended President Donald Trump's address to congress Tuesday evening wearing white.
According to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the matching outfits were more than a coincidence. Instead, it helped serve as a symbol in support of women's rights.
"Keep your eye out tonight as Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights during the #JointSession," she shared on social media as more than 25 legislators posed in Washington D.C.
In a separate photo, Nancy gathered more female politicians together to reiterate her statement.
"Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights—in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't!" she wrote to her followers.
According to NBC News, the move is a nod to the women's suffrage movement, which encouraged followers to dress in white as a symbol of purity.
The call to wear white for the president's speech was devised by the House's Democratic Women's Working Group and will be a symbol of "the ongoing fight to attain equal rights for all women," members said.
"We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump Administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century," Representative Lois Frankel said in a statement to NBC News. "And we will continue to support the advancement of all women."
During the address, several viewers also witnessed both male and female Democrats wearing a button that read "#ProtectOurCare." Nancy would explain the accessory on social media.
"Look closely and you'll see Democrats at tonight's #JointSession wearing this button to support the fight to #ProtectOurCare!" she shared through Twitter.