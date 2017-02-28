C Flanigan/Getty Images
Kate Hudson has always had a thing for musicians.
Over 2017 Oscars weekend, the actress sparked romance rumors with Diplo after The Hollywood Reporter spotted the duo holding hands at Vanity Fair's star-studded after-party. A source tells E! News of the possible romance that Kate and the famous DJ are "hanging out," adding that their relationship is "casual and fun."
This isn't the first time Hudson and Diplo have fielded speculation they're more than friends. Over the summer, Kate enjoyed a girls' trip to Ibiza where she reportedly met up with the "Express Yourself" artist in between concert dates.
The could-be lovebirds were photographed leaving the 2016 Met Gala together last May. Kate and a group of her closest gal pals also enjoyed a weekend in Sin City prior to the Met Gala, where they attended a nightclub where Diplo was playing that night.
Neither Kate or Diplo has commented publicly on the status of their relationship, but we can't help but picture these two working out perfectly.
Diplo (real name Wesley Pentz) was previously linked to Katy Perry throughout 2014 and 2015. Hudson, on the other hand, was spotted getting flirty with Nick Jonas on multiple occasions last year.
The 37-year-old mother of two recently stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she discussed the ups and downs of dating in the digital age. Kate said she "can't imagine" using dating apps, explaining, "I just think: Why don't you just meet a guy in Starbucks? Why don't you just go up to someone, and why doesn't a guy have the guts to come up and say, 'Hey, I'm so-and-so. How about we hang out?' Maybe I'm old school."
"Maybe if I'm older and I'm single still. I don't know. It's weird!" she responded to possibly reconsidering the technology.