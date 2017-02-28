Ireland Baldwin Just Made Sand Sexy Thanks to Her Nude Photo Shoot

Sand may just be the ultimate accessory you never knew you needed this coming summer.

While many beachgoers find the coastal substance messy or inconvenient—why does it always land in the car?!—Ireland Baldwin just found a way to made it look stunning.

In a new photo shoot with Trevor Flores, the model opted to go nude as she posed for the camera steps away from the ocean blue water.

"One of the most freeing and special adventures of my life," she shared on Instagram from the Bahamas. "Excited for what the future holds."

Trevor also shared the photo on social media with the caption, "woman."