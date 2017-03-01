Behold! Brand-New Products for Kate Middleton-Status Hair

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Have you ever seen a hair on Kate Middleton's head out of place?
We didn't think so. The duchess' luxurious locks have built a global following with its bounce, volume and shine (see: the Duchess of Cambridge's half-up do at the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 reception). Her secret: an effective hair-care regime and maybe a visit to world-renowned hair pro Rossana Ferretti's salons.
His beauty hubs have been frequented by many a celeb, including Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek and Prince William's better half. Now, thanks to the Italian pro, you can capture the radiance of these celeb locks in the comfort of your own home. He recently launched a luxury hair-care line that is comprised of plant-based ingredients. Even better, all of the products are sulphate, paraben and formaldehyde free.
The collection includes treatments, serums, oils, shampoos and conditioners that are tailored to meet specific hair needs. If your hair is thick and long, like Kate's mane, the stylist recommends the Intenso.
"The Intenso consists of a shampoo, featuring a conditioning, honey-based formula with avocado oil to make hair extra soft and silky; a hair mask featuring a rich concentration of nourishing, strengthening and moisturizing ingredients that perfectly detangles and conditions hair in just a few minutes; and a serum rich in pure coconut oil and nourishing butters from the Nepal butter tree and the Brazilian palm tree," the expert explained.
Intenso Softening and Smoothing Shampoo, $39; Intenso Softening and Smoothing Hair Mask, $65; Intenso Softening and Smoothing Serum, $51
If you're struggling with fine locks, like Dakota's, Ferretti has a collection for you, too. "Fine, limp or lifeless hair will be lifted and plumped by the Grandioso products, leaving it smooth, shiny and full of volume," he told us. Made with creatine, macadamia and avocado oils, the products also serve as heat protectants.
Grandioso Volumising Shampoo, $39; Grandioso Volumising Conditioner, $42; Grandioso Volumizing Spray, $42
As the weather warms up, it may be time for a color change. If so, Spendido is for you. "My Splendido products are the best choice for color treated hair," the beauty pro explained. "As their main purpose is to keep the long lasting vibrant color, while bringing moisture back into the hair."
Now, it's time to give your hair the royal treatment!