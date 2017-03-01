Behold! Brand-New Products for Kate Middleton-Status Hair

Have you ever seen a hair on Kate Middleton's head out of place?

We didn't think so. The duchess' luxurious locks have built a global following with its bounce, volume and shine (see: the Duchess of Cambridge's half-up do at the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 reception). Her secret: an effective hair-care regime and maybe a visit to world-renowned hair pro Rossana Ferretti's salons.

His beauty hubs have been frequented by many a celeb, including Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek and Prince William's better half. Now, thanks to the Italian pro, you can capture the radiance of these celeb locks in the comfort of your own home. He recently launched a luxury hair-care line that is comprised of plant-based ingredients. Even better, all of the products are sulphate, paraben and formaldehyde free.