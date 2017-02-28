Lady Gaga Set to Replace Beyoncé at Coachella 2017

Courtesy of Beyoncé, Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Mother Monster is officially headed to the desert.
E! News can confirm Lady Gaga will perform two Saturdays at Coachella 2017 this coming April.
"Let's party in the desert!" the "Born This Way" singer wrote on Twitter while sharing the adjusted lineup Tuesday evening.
The news comes after Beyoncé pulled out of her scheduled performances as she prepares to welcome twins with husband Jay Z
"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," Coachella previously shared in a statement. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."
Beyoncé was set to become the first female headliner in 10 years at the weekend festival held every year in Indio, Calif.
The performances, however, also come at a special time for Lady Gaga whose most recent album is titled Joanne.
Her Super Bowl halftime show was watched by more than 117 million people. And with so many eyeballs tuned in to the fiery routine, it shouldn't come as a surprise that her music sales surged with roughly 150,000 song and album downloads on the night of the show.
Gaga later impressed audiences yet again when she collaborated with Metallica at the 2017 Grammys.
Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar are also set to headline the weekend festival that features performances from dozens of artists including Lorde, Future and DJ Khaled.
And before you get ready to fork some cash, tickets for the festival are all sold out.