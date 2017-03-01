The tides are turning and everyone can feel it.

Regardless of where you're at or what you're struggling with, spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield predicts the month ahead will bring fresh energy and courage. Let's just say it's a good time to hone in on those goals you've had your eye on for a while now. But how you do anything this month is of prime importance.

You'll want to note that collaboration and equality are the main themes because the Jupiter-Uranus opposition will insist everybody gets their say or it goes nowhere fast.