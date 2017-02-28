Just as Asa Soltan Rahmati predicted, motherhood is nothing short of golden.

Less than two months after welcoming her first child with partner Jermaine Jackson Jr., the Shahs of Sunset star is opening up about her new role as a parent. As you likely could have guessed, it's pretty darn "amazing."

"Words truly can't describe the way you feel," Asa shared with E! News exclusively. "Jermaine and I just stare at Soltan's face all day. It's amazing. I smell his skin and he looks at me and [he] just started smiling this week. Every little thing just makes us so happy."

According to Asa, her culture supports mothers not leaving the house for 40 days after having a baby. While some occasions are an exception like doctor appointments, the new mom has had lots of time to watch Jermaine embrace his role as a father.