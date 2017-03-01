Ladies and gentleman, please welcome to the ballroom....who?
Dancing With the Stars' season 24 cast was officially announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, and, as always, viewers turned into a pack of owls, saying "Who?" plenty of times when the celebrity names were called out, despite the GMA hosts promising it was the most star-studded cast yet.
Bonner Bolton? Normani Kordei? David Ross? Do you know who any of them are? That is the question we once again asked our panel of five random people—a DWTS super-fan, a lawyer, a former entertainment reporter, a high school senior and an amusement park employee—to see just how star-studded the cast really is.
Nick Viall (with Peta Murgatroyd)
DWTS Super-Fan: Isn't that the Bachelor?
Lawyer: I have no idea who that is.
Former Entertainment Reporter: The Bachelor. Wears a turtleneck before love-making.
High School Senior: Um...I have absolutely no idea. But I would bet some hard money on the fact that he could possibly be a former boy band sensation? He sounds like someone whose poster I'd have on my wall in 2003.
Amusement Park Employee: I don't know, so maybe a pro athlete and if not that then some sort of reality star.
Who He Really Is: The current star of The Bachelor, Nick will hop over to ABC's other reality hit after his season wraps on March 13. Prior to The Bachelor, Nick, 36, was on two seasons of The Bachelorette and season three of Bachelor in Paradise.
Bonner Bolton (with Sharna Burgess)
DWTS Super-Fan: Michael Bolton's son?
Lawyer: Bonner Bolton? Can I get a hint? Sounds like a porn star. Is it a porn star?
Former Entertainment Reporter: Nephew of Troy Bolton, hero of the East High Wildcats. WHAT TEAM?!
High School Senior: The only Bolton relevant to me is Troy, obvi.
Amusement Park Employee: Troy Bolton's dad? I have no idea.
Who He Really Is: Not a character from High School Musical, Bonner, 29, is a professional bull rider and model who had a near-death accident in January 2016 when he was bucked off the back of a bull and landed on his head. He was alsoScott Eastwood's stunt double in the film The Longest Ride.
Charo (with Keo Motsepe)
DWTS Super-Fan: OMG, she can move! But she has got to be close to 80?
Lawyer: Duh. I love Charo. What is it? Cuchi-cuchi-cho! Did you know that she's a master of classical Spanish guitar? I hope they can find a way to showcase that on the show because it's her greatest talent.
Former Entertainment Reporter: TV icon.
High School Senior: Is that like the chicken place?
Amusement Park Employee: I honestly cannot tell you what that woman is famous for but I just know her face. Was she like one of the Catwomen on the Adam West Batman series???
Who She Really Is: Cuchi cuchi cuchi! The 65-year-old is a world-renowned Flamenco guitarist, singer, actress, comedienne, mom and wife, per her Twitter bio. Not a Catwoman.
Erika Girardi aka Erika Jayne (with Gleb Savchenko)
DWTS Super-Fan: No clue!
Lawyer: Oh my god, yeah. I'm so excited. Is she going to do "Xxpensive"? I hope her gaggle of scantily clad gays accompany her on every dance.
Former Entertainment Reporter: Zero clue. Shot in the dark: she's a model?
High School Senior: REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS, of course!!! My girl Erika relates to me on a spiritual level, like truly. Trash TV is my guilty pleasure. When you can create musical GOLD like she can, it's hard not to love her.
Amusement Park Employee: I'm really behind on the RHOBH but I've heard all about Erika from my friends and family and I cannot wait to watch.
Who She Really Is: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan-favorite is a dance pop-diva, who goes by the stage name Erika Jayne, and has had nine number-one songs on the Dance Club Songs chart.
Chris Kattan (with Witney Carson)
DWTS Super-Fan: SNL. Hope he takes it seriously. He may be good, but don't think so.
Lawyer: Uh, yeah. Uh…um…yeah, Night at the Roxbury, right? I love that movie. Was that right?
Former Entertainment Reporter: SNL star! Such is Mango!
High School Senior: I feel like he's a Backstreet Boy? Some sort of boy band maybe?!
Amusement Park Employee: I honestly wouldn't have known who he was if I had not been doing my research on SNL lately. I think he's one of the lesser known former cast members but former cast member nonetheless.
Who He Really Is: Chris, 46, was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 1996-2003, with several fan-favorite characters, including Mango, Mr. Peepers, and the Butabi Brothers with Will Ferrell, who were the focus of their own movie, A Night at the Roxbury. He also starred in the first few seasons of The Middle, the movie Corky Romano and competed on Celebrity Cook-Off in 2014.
Heather Morris (with Maksim Chmerkovskiy)
DWTS Super-Fan: No clue.
Lawyer: Heather Morris…Actress? Probably not. I don't know, it's too generic.
Former Entertainment Reporter: An actual professional dancer who professionally danced behind Beyoncé in a professional manner. She's gonna slay. Plus. that Glee fanbase is going to reawaken like a Phoenix rising from the ashes to take her to victory.
High School Senior: That's the girl from Spring Breakers!!! I finally know one, yaaaaaaaaas.
Amusement Park Employee: She was the stupid cheerleader on Glee and she did a hella good Britney Spears impression. I've seen probably a whopping three episodes of that show and she stood out to me.
Who She Really Is: A one-time back-up dancer for Beyoncé (who also appeared on season two of So You Think You Can Dance), Heather became the breakout star of Fox's Glee, thanks to her character Brittany S. Pierce's zany one-liners. She was not in Spring Breakers.
Mr. T (with Kym Herjavec)
DWTS Super-Fan: The A-Team with all the gold necklaces. He's a little older, won't be good. Too big to move.
Lawyer: Mr. T! He's going to take an eye out with those chains swinging around.
Former Entertainment Reporter: Pity the fool.
High School Senior: That was my seventh grade science teacher! But I doubt he'd be a cast member.
Amusement Park Employee: Mr. T was on the TV show The A-Team. A true pioneer for the mohawk.
Who He Really Is: A former professional wrestler, the 64-year-old is known for his acting work in Rocky III and The A-Team, as well as wearing a lot of gold jewelry.
Simone Biles (with Sasha Farber)
DWTS Super-Fan: WINNER!!!
Lawyer: The queen of the Olympics. She's not the female Michael Phelps, she's the first Simone Biles.
Former Entertainment Reporter: A gymnast who is a precious cinnamon roll, too good and too pure for this world. She'd probably win if it weren't for the professional dancer who will be professionally dancing in this dancing competition!
High School Senior: YESSS I LOVE HER. She literally invented a gymnastics move. Such a KWEEEEEEENNN.
Amusement Park Employee: Olympic gymnast! I feel like everyone just knows those girls' names now.
Who She Really Is: The Olympic gold-medalist is the third member of the U.S. Womens Gymnastics team (dubbed the "Final Five in the 2016 Olympic games) to compete on DWTS, following in Laurie Hernandez and Aly Raisman's dance steps.
Nancy Kerrigan (with Artem Chigvintsev)
DWTS Super-Fan: Ice skater that Tonya Harding attacked.
Lawyer: Was she the victim or the aggressor? I can't remember which one. Tonya Harding was the bitch, right?
Former Entertainment Reporter: America's sweetheart ice skater. Remember when she got hit with a pipe? Feud season 3.
High School Senior: Wait, who? Never heard that before. That sounds like a First Lady.
Amusement Park Employee: Oh my god! Nancy Kerrigan was the Olympic ice skater who was attacked by someone hired by one of her competitors, Tonya Harding. I think she broke her legs or something.
Who She Really Is: A figure-skating legend, Nancy, 47, shot to sports infamy after her opponent Tonya Harding's ex-husband hired an assailant to injure her at the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, with the aftermath of the attack being recorded and broadcast around the world.
Rashad Jennings (with Emma Slater)
DWTS Super-Fan: Football player.
Lawyer: Nope. I got nothing.
Former Entertainment Reporter: Well, he couldn't make it on my fantasy football team, so this NFL star will surely go far this season.
High School Senior: Hm...is he a basketball player? He sounds athletic but I honestly have no idea who he is.
Amusement Park Employee: I don't know but I'm going to say probably any athlete.
Who He Really Is: Currently a free agent, Rashad was most recently a running back for the New York Giants.
Normani Kordei (with Valentin Chmerkovskiy)
DWTS Super-Fan: No clue!
Lawyer: Is it a girl or a guy? I don't know.
Former Entertainment Reporter: She's in a girl group but for the life of me I can't remember which one. Little Mix?
High School Senior: OMG. No idea, that name sounds like a battle in the second World War. Like, "the battle of Normani Kordei was a vital turning point for the allies."
Amusement Park Employee: Oh gosh, I have no idea.
Who She Really Is: The 20-year-old singer is one-fourth of Fifth Harmony, a girl group formed on The X Factor.
David Ross (with Lindsay Arnold)
DWTS Super-Fan: No clue. Diana Ross' son?
Lawyer: David Ross. David Ross. The roast comedian with the hair?
Former Entertainment Reporter: Is this the social media person?
High School Senior: Hm...not sure. Is he a late night talk show host?! I feel like I've heard his name mixed with Fallon and Kimmel?
Amusement Park Employee: He's definitely a baseball player, I just don't know which team.
Who He Really Is: The MLB catcher, 39, recently retired after winning his second World Series ring with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. Here's hoping his knees are still good to go after 15 seasons in the big leagues. Surprisingly, he's the first MLB player to ever compete.
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.