Ladies and gentleman, please welcome to the ballroom....who?

Dancing With the Stars' season 24 cast was officially announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, and, as always, viewers turned into a pack of owls, saying "Who?" plenty of times when the celebrity names were called out, despite the GMA hosts promising it was the most star-studded cast yet.

Bonner Bolton? Normani Kordei? David Ross? Do you know who any of them are? That is the question we once again asked our panel of five random people—a DWTS super-fan, a lawyer, a former entertainment reporter, a high school senior and an amusement park employee—to see just how star-studded the cast really is.