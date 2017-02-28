Being picked on can make anyone, no matter how successful or famous, feel very much alone.

But while it's little consolation, no female celebrity should feel alone when inevitably her turn comes to be the target of some tasteless commentary. And that's because she is in no way alone. In fact, she's in estimable company.

Ashley Tisdalehas been acting and singing for the majority of her life, and having starred in the Disney Channel phenomenon that was the High School Musical franchise—and having come of age with fellow performers who've been through their share of trials and tribulations—she knows that being famous has its sometimes heartbreaking drawbacks.

She also knows what it's like to have her appearance picked over—not least because she's done a lot of the picking herself.