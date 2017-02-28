Andrew Garfield has certainly proven he has a silly side.
Just check out the interview I did with him back in December and you'll know what I'm talking about.
Well, now his father Richard Garfield confirms this isn't anything new. I talked to Andrew's dad as he walked the Oscars red carpet with his nominee son.
"He was a complete ham," Richard recalled of Andrew's childhold. "His grandmother predicted he would go to clown college."
The Silence cracked, "She was correct. She was right."
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Andrew insisted he didn't prepare an acceptance speech for Sunday. He was up for best actor for his work in Hacksaw Ridge, a real-life drama about a pacifist soldier who refused to use any weapons while in battle. "I'm going to be sitting down and applauding whoever wins," Andrew said. "And having a nice time getting secretly drunk off the whiskey that my dad is going to be sneaking into the ceremonies."
The funny apple doesn't fall far from the tree because Richard quipped, "I have one of those [beer] hats with straws on the side with whiskey in them."
Garfield flew back to London the morning after the Oscars to continue rehearsals for the National Theatre's revival of Angels in America. The 25th anniversary production of Tony Kushner's play also stars Russell Tovey, Nathan Lane and Denise Gough. Previews begin April 11 with an official opening scheduled for May 4. The play runs through August.
A 2003 HBO adaptation starred Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Patrick Wilson and Emma Thompson.