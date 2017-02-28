Andrew Garfield has certainly proven he has a silly side.

Just check out the interview I did with him back in December and you'll know what I'm talking about.

Well, now his father Richard Garfield confirms this isn't anything new. I talked to Andrew's dad as he walked the Oscars red carpet with his nominee son.

"He was a complete ham," Richard recalled of Andrew's childhold. "His grandmother predicted he would go to clown college."

The Silence cracked, "She was correct. She was right."